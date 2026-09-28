Per the NFL transaction wire, the Packers also worked out G Robert Jones today.

They had Jones in along with G Mekhi Becton but it’s Becton who will be getting a practice squad contract.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2021. He agreed to a three-year, $2.45 million contract with the Dolphins and made the active roster in his first season, making one start and appearing in eight games.

Jones made the 53-man roster each of his first three seasons in the NFL and agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins before testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

He signed a deal with the Cowboys, but a broken bone in his neck forced him to miss several months, including the entire 2025 season.

The 49ers signed Jones to a one-year deal for the 2026 season but ended up releasing him coming out of training camp.

In 2024, Jones started all 17 games for the Dolphins at left guard.