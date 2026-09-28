Packers Signing OL Mekhi Becton

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are signing veteran OL Mekhi Becton following a successful workout on Monday Morning

It’s worth noting Green Bay is dealing with numerous injuries on the offensive line, including G Aaron Banks, OT Zach Bako-Bewele and C Jacob Monk.

Becton, 27, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season.

From there, the Chargers signed Becton to a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason but he was released in March this year.

In 2025, Becton appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and made 14 starts for them at right guard.