NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Blake Miller, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ first-round OT Blake Miller missed Week 2 with a knee injury, which marked the first game Miller ever missed going back to his high school career. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Miller returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to return for Week 3.

“I think (Miller) will be okay,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “He’s going to be out there (at practice Wednesday) and take most of the snaps, so that’s a good sign. So, barring any setback, he’ll be out there (Sunday).”

Miller is set to square off against Jets’ first-round EDGE David Bailey in Sunday’s game. Campbell expects a “good battle” between the two.

“It should be really good. Bailey is a speed ball, but he’s got power, though. He’s kind of a speed ball between he and (Will) McDonald IV over there right and left in their speed package. So, it’ll be a different flavor than what (Miller’s) had with our guys, and really what he’s faced to this point. So, it’ll be a pretty good battle.”

Miller faced Bailey once during his college career while the edge rusher attended Stanford. Miller said he quickly recognized Bailey as a “special player” at the time.

“Scouting report stuff, they kind of glossed over him a little bit and said, ‘Oh, he’s talented,’ but didn’t go super in-depth,” Miller said. “I remember sitting there and talking to my other tackle in college and we were like, ‘This guy is a special player.’ Got out there during the game and he was a really good player and have kind of been vindicated a little bit with his success in the league and where he was drafted.”

Packers

The Packers are still waiting for LG Aaron Banks to return from his knee and toe injuries. Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich said he wants whoever is lining up at left guard to execute and play a clean game.

“We’ll see how it plays out this week. If Banks can go, great. If not, we’ll work those other guys in. For me, I just want to see whoever’s in there just go make it hard for us to make a decision, you know what I mean? Like, go out there, compete, be productive, be clean, eliminate penalties and just make it really hard on us to take you off the field if you’re one of those backup guys. That’s really what I want to see,” Stenavich said, via the team’s site.

As for RB Kaleb Johnson‘s performance in Week 2, Stenavich was pleased with how he played and wants to see more “angry runs” out of the running back. Johnson finished with eight carries for 32 yards against the Jets.

“Yeah, he did. He did a nice job. He came in there, ran hard. I told him, ‘I just want to see angry runs. Go in there and just run hard, run angry,’ and I thought he did a nice job with that,” Stenavich said.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was asked if he expected the team to open up their passing attack when QB Kyler Murray returns to the starting lineup.

“Of course I would love to have 150 [yards], three touchdowns and just the fantasy stat line,” Jefferson told ESPN. “I definitely would love that. But with these conditions, with this type of game, it wasn’t that type of day, which is totally fine. As long as us coming off the ball, executing our plays and just being a factor in the win, that’s all that matters. So just coming in here, difficult environment with the weather conditions, a lot of adversity in our way. It doesn’t matter. We’re just not going to really think about it. Just come in there and just lean on each other to get the done.”