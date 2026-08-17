NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Vikings Training Camp, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- According to Adam Hoge, Bears RB Kyle Monangai suffered an apparent right knee injury in Sunday’s practice after being tackled. No cart was needed, but Monangai was walking very gingerly, per Hoge.
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell isn’t surprised the Seahawks are taking a chance on CB Terrion Arnold despite legal issues: “I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion. I wish him the best. And I wish everything and everyone the best in that whole situation.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said it was a numbers game and praised QB Kyle McCord when talking about releasing QB Kyron Drones: “I thought Kyle (McCord) went in there and did a really nice job. There are limited reps in every practice & it’s truly hard to get four guys ready to play football.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)
- LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs (groin) could potentially return later in the week. (Demovsky)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on injured LB Jamal Adams: “You’re just crushed for him. The role that he was kind of paving for himself, and then just having a personality and experienced toughness that he brought in such a short amount of time. We’re going to miss him…” (Seifert)
- O’Connell continued on Adams: “We’re going to need to see some guys here to step up. But what I told Jamal is our organization, we’ve got our arms around him. And he’s a part of this thing. But you absolutely hate to see that.”
Vikings
Alec Lewis of The Athletic takes a look at who is rising and falling in the Vikings’ training camp:
- Lewis writes that Minnesota’s rookies have been impressive thus far, with first-round DE Caleb Banks mixing in with their starters, while second-round LB Jake Golday tipped a pass and is showing similarities to OLB Andrew Van Ginkel.
- Lewis also notes that fifth-round CB Charles Demmings defended a pass while covering WR Justin Jefferson, and third-round S Jakobe Thomas is showing up “in all areas” of DC Brian Flores‘ defense.
- Lewis mentions that second-year TE Gavin Bartholomew showed “pass-catching reliability” in the first week of training camp and is making a case for a back-end role.
- As for third-year DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, Lewis writes that he’s been appearing with the starters when they run a five-man front.
- Regarding players who are falling in training camp, Lewis names third-year CB Dwight McGlothern Jr. as someone who only got a “few snaps” with the premier players on the team. He thinks McGlothern faces an “uphill climb” to make the active roster.
- Lewis thinks Minnesota’s edge rushing depth is concerning, noting that undrafted players like Bo Richter, Chaz Chambliss and Tyler Batty are trying to earn larger roles. In the end, Lewis feels it makes sense for the Vikings to bring in more veteran pass rushers.
- With LB Ivan Pace Jr., Lewis points out that he’s often lining up in the wrong gaps and has a “lack of reliability in coverage.”
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