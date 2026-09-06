NFC Notes: MarShawn Lloyd, Brad Holmes, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated his comfort with the team’s cornerback group after making the decision to move on from CB Terrion Arnold.

“I mean, look, the whole situation obviously was unfortunate. You know, the kid made a mistake,” Holmes said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “The more information we got throughout the process, that was the result of us doing what the best and right thing was for the club, which was to move forward. We appreciate everything that he did, but I think — with respect of the present, right now — (we’re going) to focus on the guys that we have here, and we like the guys that we have right now in that room.”

“We like the guys we have, we like what we’ve done, we feel good about what’s in the room right now,” Holmes added.

Packers

Packers LB MarShawn Lloyd finds himself as the team’s feature back despite only having six career carries due to his injury limitations. He spoke to reporters ahead of Week 1, displaying his confidence.

“I trust in my ability,” Lloyd told the team website. “Don’t do too much, just be you. I think being me got me here. You can’t make it bigger than what it is or you’re going to make mistakes or you’re going to do things trying to be someone (else). So I think the best thing for me is just to have fun with it. Have fun and enjoy myself.”

“I’m ready to play as much as they want me to play,” Lloyd added. “I’m excited. It’s a dream come true playing for the Packers, so however much carries I get, however much they put me in the game, I’m ready to go.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy‘s three-year career has been marred by injuries and poor play as he enters 2026 low on the team’s depth chart. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that he senses HC Kevin O’Connell still wants to keep working with McCarthy.