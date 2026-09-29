NFC Notes: Case Keenum, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Despite making his first start in over 1,000 days, Bears QB Case Keenum led the team to a 27-7 win over the Eagles in Week 3. Chicago HC Ben Johnson sang Keenum’s praises postgame and went into the veteran’s professional approach throughout the week.

“It’s all about Case Keenum and what he was able to do here tonight,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I thought he did an extraordinary job.”

“It was the night before the game. We always do our quarterback meeting. He ran the show, and the coaching staff kind of took a back seat. There were no reminders from us. He was just going through the list of every single play that was on the plan, and what he was going to do, and gave us his favorites. And that was really — I thought that right there is a good indicator of what it’s going to look like on game day.”

Keenum didn’t hold back when talking about what this moment means at this stage in his career. He also said his confidence only grew as Johnson trusted him with the ball, leading to 34 attempts.

“Playing well anytime in your career feels good,” Keenum said. “To do it on ‘Monday Night Football’ after you thought you weren’t ever going to play again multiple times. Golly, this is special. It’s really special. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to put it into words tonight, but I’m going to enjoy it tonight, that’s for sure.”

“Maybe when he kept throwing it. [Johnson] was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to throw it,’ and I’m like, ‘All right. Cool.’ Let’s keep going. And that trust, he showed it, not just said it.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft thinks that WR Skyy Moore is the best punt returner in the league and has brought a big improvement to Green Bay’s special teams unit.

“Best in the league,” Kraft said of Moore, via The Athletic. “I told him, ‘When that ball’s coming down in the air, man, you gotta just keep reminding yourself, you are the best in the league at what you do.’” I can’t catch those punts. They move around. They’re shifting in the wind, especially the wet balls. But Skyy’s one of one. I’m really grateful that he’s on our team.”

Vikings

Veteran Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel credited the young pass rushers on the defensive line for the group’s success, leading to a 3-0 record to start the season despite injury woes and an offense that hasn’t been consistent.

“That group is a huge part of our success thus far,” Van Ginkel said, via The Athletic. “Last year, after not stopping the run early, we put a huge emphasis on it. We’ve got young guys who are coachable, hard workers, and they do everything right.”