Packers Hosted G Kevin Zeitler For Visit, Worked Out Four

The Green Bay Packers hosted G Kevin Zeitler for a visit on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Packers’ offensive line has really struggled and Zeitler has stood out as a potential solution given he’s one of the best offensive linemen still available and actually played pretty well last year.

He’s been waiting to sign for the “right opportunity.”

Per the wire, the Packers also worked out DT David Blay, WR Dontae Fleming, DT Gabe Hall and WR Coleman Owen

Zeitler, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Cincinnati let Zeitler walk as an unrestricted free agent. From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants as part of the deal for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opted to release Zeitler after two seasons and he quickly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens. After playing out that contract, Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions in 2024.

He joined the Titans on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in 2025.

In 2025, Zeitler appeared in 16 games for the Titans and made 16 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 11 guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.