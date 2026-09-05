Vikings Re-Signing S Harrison Smith To One-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing veteran S Harrison Smith to a one-year contract on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Smith is signing a one-year deal with a base value of $8 million that can be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

The Vikings had been in contact with Smith about a potential return and it looks like they were able to strike a deal in time for the start of the season. Some had wondered if Smith might retire, but it looks like he wants to play at least one more season.

Smith, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

Smith returned to Minnesota each of the past two years on one-year terms.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.