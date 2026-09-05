Seahawks Waive LB Power Echols From IR With Settlement

The Seattle Seahawks officially waived LB Power Echols from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Saturday.

Echols, 23, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2025. He was cut loose during training camp and re-signed to their practice squad.

Chicago wound up releasing him in September of last year, and he later caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in December. Houston cut him loose a month later. The Seahawks signed Echols to a few weeks ago but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Echols appeared in 52 games for North Carolina and recorded 307 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, nine pass defenses, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.