Falcons Elevate OLB Bralen Trice

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated OLB Bralen Trice from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 3 against the Packers.

Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.

The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

In 2026, Trice has appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded one tackle.