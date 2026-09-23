NFC Notes: Kellen Moore, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Kenneth Gainwell has recorded just seven carries for 25 yards so far this season. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles remains confident that Gainwell will still “help us a great deal.”

“Kenny will help us a great deal, and he’ll do more than that, as well as he was playing more [special] teams and returning kicks for us as well,” Bowles said, via BucsWire. “Kenny is going to help us. He’s still a 1B for us. We know it’s a long season, and we’re going to need him immensely.”

Falcons

The Falcons are still awaiting QB Michael Penix Jr. to make his 2026 debut after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 of last season. Atlanta OC Tommy Rees said Penix looks good in practice and is moving well.

“I think Mike looks good, man, I really do,” Rees said, via FalconsWire. “Mike’s done everything we’ve asked of him really the last few weeks. He’s looked sharp without any limitations. He’s moved in the pocket. He’s gotten outside of the pocket. I’ll let the medical (staff) handle (the injury), but I’m very pleased with where Mike’s been.”

Saints

Most coaches want to turn the page on the former season and emphasize that every year is different. Saints HC Kellen Moore decided to zag with his message to the team in 2026, seeking to build upon a strong second half of last season for New Orleans.

“Last year, trying to carry that through the offseason, I thought was important,” Moore said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I thought our guys should feel good about the way last year finished. But every season is different. Every season is going to take its own course. And what I think you’ve seen through the first two weeks is just a really resilient team, and a team that keeps going for it.”

Moore went on to say he’s happy with the performance the Saints have put up so far, coming a two-point conversion short of a 2-0 start against two quality franchises in the Lions and Ravens.

“Anytime you open a season two games on the road against two teams that I think are going to play a lot of meaningful football down the stretch this year, we look and think about what Detroit’s capable of doing and what Baltimore’s capable of doing, so for us to bring both those games right down the wire, lose one really close and win one, yeah, I think our guys should feel like there’s some good stuff out of that,” Moore said.

“But it’s September football and there’s a lot of stuff you’ve got to clean up and get better at.”