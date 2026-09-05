Chiefs Signing TE Thomas Odukoya

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are signing TE Thomas Odukoya after a successful workout with the team on Friday.

Odukoya, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived after his rookie camp and stayed on Tennessee’s practice squad before being waived in October 2025. He caught on with New England’s practice squad for the rest of the season shortly after.

The Patriots also hosted Odukoya for a workout in late July, but he left New England without a contract.

In 2024, Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans.