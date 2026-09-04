Chiefs Cut Three Players From Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived G C.J. Hanson, QB Chris Oladokun, and RB E.J. Smith from their injured reserve with injury settlements on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Oladokun, 29, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers back in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2022 and was brought back to Pittsburgh right after on the practice squad.

In February of 2023, the Chiefs signed Oladokun off the Steelers’ practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a futures contract before releasing him at the end of camp.

From there, Oladokun was on and off of the Chiefs’ roster. Kansas City opted to waive Oladokun coming out of the preseason but later re-signed him to their practice squad.

During his college career at Samford, Oladokun appeared in 19 games and threw for 2,279 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of two seasons.