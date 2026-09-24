AFC Notes: Jonah Coleman, Josh Simmons, Broncos Backfield, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos fourth-round RB Jonah Coleman recorded 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Coleman said that veteran RB J.K. Dobbins has advised him to always be ready for his opportunity.

“J.K. always preached to me, ‘Be ready for your opportunity,'” Coleman said, via BroncosWire. “‘Be ready for your moment and take full advantage of it. You never know when your number is going to be called.’”

Coleman reflected on his touchdown run, praising their offensive line for giving him a “great push.”

“The offensive line had a great push, and I was able to get in there,” Coleman said. “But it felt great to do that and ultimately put the team up and be able to take the lead and just let the defense go out there and rush because that’s what we do. So it was great to do that.”

Dobbins suffered leg cramps during last week’s game versus Jacksonville and is considered day-to-day. (Mike Klis)

Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle. Dobbins is expected to practice this week and RB RJ Harvey continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. (Adam Schefter)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid talked about LT Josh Simmons ‘ back injury: “He’s doing everything. He’s working his tail off. We knew it’d be a couple of games. He’s making progress. We’ll see where he’s at… We’ve got to see if that thing has calmed down, and if some of the swelling has calmed down.” (Charles Goldman)

talked about LT ‘ back injury: “He’s doing everything. He’s working his tail off. We knew it’d be a couple of games. He’s making progress. We’ll see where he’s at… We’ve got to see if that thing has calmed down, and if some of the swelling has calmed down.” (Charles Goldman) ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler feels the team is at a turning point with Simmons, as they felt he would miss anywhere from two to four games.

Regarding CB Mansoor Delane , Reid didn’t think his shoulder improved as much as they expected, per Matt Derrick. Delane wanted to suit up and could have played if needed, but the team was going back and forth about his status, according to Derrick.

, Reid didn’t think his shoulder improved as much as they expected, per Matt Derrick. Delane wanted to suit up and could have played if needed, but the team was going back and forth about his status, according to Derrick. Reid said on Wednesday LT Josh Simmons won’t practice. First-round CB Mansoor Delane will likely play but he is still day-to-day. (Goldman)

won’t practice. First-round CB will likely play but he is still day-to-day. (Goldman) Reid also says Chiefs DT Omarr Norman-Lott is a possibility to return from IR after the bye week. Norman-Lott has been ramping up his activity anticipating a return. (Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak has gotten his team off to a 2-0 start but isn’t putting much stock in it, knowing there are still ways to improve and difficult opponents ahead.

“I enjoy that our team is 2-0, our organization is 2-0,” Kubiak said, via Pro Football Talk. “No one’s made the playoffs going 2-0. I think it just reinforces the messages that we’ve been sending. Our guys have been very coachable, and our guys want to win. Winning is important to this team, it’s important to this coaching staff. We also have very short memories and know that you can only win one at a time. And so, we’re turning the page, and now we get to prepare to play a really good Saints team.”

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said second-round DB Treydan Stukes is “doing well” in concussion protocol: “He’s doing everything they’re asking him to do. And that’s all you can do when you’re in the protocol, listen to the doctors. And we’ll get him back when we get him back.” (Sam Warren)