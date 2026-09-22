Broncos Worked Out Three Running Backs

The Denver Broncos had three running backs in for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The list includes Jaden Nixon, Sam Scott and Marcus Yarns.

Yarns, 24, was a no-star recruit and was unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Salisbury, Maryland. He committed to Delaware and spent five seasons there, earning first-team All-CAA honors in 2024.

He signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was cut in August.

In his collegiate career, Yarns appeared in 44 games for Delaware and rushed 365 times for 2,344 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 64 receptions for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.