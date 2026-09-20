AFC Notes: Josh Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos signed WR Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $92 million contract extension in 2025, with $41 million in total guarantees and $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, including an $18.5 million signing bonus. (OTC)

to a four-year, $92 million contract extension in 2025, with $41 million in total guarantees and $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, including an $18.5 million signing bonus. (OTC) Sutton can earn up to $765,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 through 2029, while the contract is set to void on the 10th day prior to the 2029 league year.

The Broncos declined Sutton’s 2026 option for salary cap purposes, increasing his 2026 cap charge by $9.6 million while reducing his future cap charges by $2.4 million.

Broncos LB Alex Singleton was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness.

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel was asked about the team’s Week 1 loss, noting that things worked out the complete opposite of how he envisioned for the offense.

“You have a lot of visions coming to a new team and working on something for months,” McDaniel said Thursday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “And the vision never looked like that. I think I would be in a way different mood than every other press conference that you’ve seen me, if that was any indication of the way the ball has been. So yeah, it was kind of shocking in its own right.”

“It worked out totally the opposite way that we saw. And what are you going to do about it?” McDaniel added. “That’s what I love about football. That’s what I love about this week, because you can’t hide. You got to go and face the music.”

Chiefs

Pro Football Talk reports that Chiefs LT Josh Simmons is week-to-week with a back injury, for which he received a second opinion from a back specialist.

is week-to-week with a back injury, for which he received a second opinion from a back specialist. Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy on the interception in Week 1: “It’s just about getting on the same page. He thought one thing; I thought another… It was kind of a newer play we didn’t get a lot of reps of… Whatever he likes, I’m going to end up doing…” (Goldman)

on the interception in Week 1: “It’s just about getting on the same page. He thought one thing; I thought another… It was kind of a newer play we didn’t get a lot of reps of… Whatever he likes, I’m going to end up doing…” (Goldman) Chiefs G Trey Smith was fined $6,750 for a chop block.