Chargers TE David Njoku Carted Off With Knee Injury

Chargers TE David Njoku was carted off with a knee injury on Sunday, and we will provide an update as soon as one becomes available.

Njoku, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

Testing the free agent market this past offseason, Njoku inked a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.