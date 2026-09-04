NFL Transactions: Friday 9/4

Bears
- Bears released WR Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Bills released LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers waived LB Kyle Kennard from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived G C.J. Hanson, QB Chris Oladokun, and RB E.J. Smith from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Commanders
- Commanders waived LB T.J. Maguranyanga from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Bralen Trice to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders waived WR Chase Roberts from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Raiders signed WR Ronnie Bell, G Evan Neal, and LB Azeez Ojulari to the practice squad.
- Raiders released LB Jahfari Harvey, T Kamar Missouri, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings waived LB Jacob Roberts from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
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