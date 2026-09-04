NFL Transactions: Friday 9/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears released WR Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Bills

Chargers

  • Chargers waived LB Kyle Kennard from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders waived LB T.J. Maguranyanga from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Bralen Trice to the practice squad.

Raiders

Vikings

  • Vikings waived LB Jacob Roberts from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply