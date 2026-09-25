Chargers Officially Rule Out Six Players For Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve ruled out G Kayode Awosika (Fibula), TE Charlie Kolar (Forearm), DB Elijah Molden (Hip), T Trey Pipkins III (Knee), WR Brenen Thompson (Quadriceps), and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (Hamstring) for Week 3.

game status for week 3 at BUF QUESTIONABLE — Rodney Shelley, Trey Lance OUT — Kayode Awosika, Charlie Kolar, Elijah Molden, Trey Pipkins, Brenen Thompson, Dalvin Tomlinson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2026

Tomlinson, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed. Cleveland released him last year, and he caught on with the Cardinals to a two-year deal.

Arizona cut him loose in March and he caught on with the Chargers.

In 2026, Tomlinson has appeared in two games and recorded eight tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Kolar, 27, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.

The Ravens drafted Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract and signed a three-year, $24.3 million deal with the Chargers in May.

In 2026, Kolar has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions on three targets for 21 yards (7.0 YPC).