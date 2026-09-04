49ers Signing OLB Khalid Kareem Off Falcons’ PS

According to Greg Auman, the 49ers are signing OLB Khalid Kareem off the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster.

Kareem, 28, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which included a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem but released him back in October 2023. He eventually signed with Chicago on a futures deal in 2024 but they released him before the end of training camp.

Kareem signed with the Falcons’ practice squad in August 2024, and he remained there for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Giants signed him to a contract in May but he was among their final roster cuts. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad a couple of days later.

In 2025, Kareem appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded seven total tackles and one pass defended.