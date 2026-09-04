Falcons Signing DE Bralen Trice To Practice Squad

According to Josh Kendall, the Falcons are signing DE Bralen Trice to their practice squad on Friday.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

DT Carlos Allen Jr. WR Vinny Anthony II OL James Brockermeyer OL Kam Dewberry WR Dylan Drummond RB Tyler Goodson CB Darnay Holmes RB Cash Jones OL Riley Mahlman TE Nick Muse TE Jack Velling WR Antwane Wells Jr. OL James Thompson DE Zach Harrison DB Jammie Robinson DE Bralen Trice

The former third-round pick tore his ACL ahead of his rookie year and still hasn’t appeared in a game for the Falcons. He spent last year on injured reserve after going on the list during cutdowns.

Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.

The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.