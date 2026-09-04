Texans WR Tank Dell Agreed To Revised Contract

Per Spotrac, Texans WR Tank Dell agreed to a one-year, $1.7 million restructured contract that includes $1 million guaranteed, creating $1.979 million of 2026 cap space for Houston.

Dell was previously scheduled to make a base salary of $3.624 million in the final year of his rookie deal with a $3.598 million cap number.

Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.