Texans WR Tank Dell Agreed To Revised Contract

Per Spotrac, Texans WR Tank Dell agreed to a one-year, $1.7 million restructured contract that includes $1 million guaranteed, creating $1.979 million of 2026 cap space for Houston.
Dell was previously scheduled to make a base salary of $3.624 million in the final year of his rookie deal with a $3.598 million cap number.
Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.
The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.
In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
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