Commanders Cut Two From IR With Injury Settlements Including LB Drake Jackson

The Washington Commanders have released LB Drake Jackson from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The Commanders also waived DB Malik Spencer from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the wire.

Jackson, 25, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract when he was waived in May. He signed to Washington’s active roster in October 2025 and signed a one-year extension this offseason.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded three tackles.