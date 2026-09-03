Cowboys Restructure DT Kenny Clark, CB DaRon Bland & TE Jake Ferguson, Create $19 Million In Cap Space

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have restructured the contracts of DT Kenny Clark, CB DaRon Bland and TE Jake Ferguson, creating $19 million in cap space.

Dallas had roughly $14.2 million in cap space before the restructures. The move gives them flexibility to add another star player at the deadline if they choose to do so.

They can also carry the unused space over in to 2027 if not.

Clark, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016 out of UCLA. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

He stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

Clark was entering the final year of that contract and was due a base salary of $15.55 million in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $63 million extension. However, the Packers traded him to the Cowboys as a part of the Micah Parsons deal just before the 2025 season.

In 2025, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 37 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.