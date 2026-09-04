Bills Cut LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills officially waived LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday, per the NFL transactions wire.
Flannigan-Fowles, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.
The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in 2024 as well.
The 49ers elected to cut him loose last year and he caught on with the Giants on a one-year deal. The Bills signed him to a contract in May but placed him on injured reserve in August.
In 2025, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!