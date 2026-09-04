Bills Cut LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills officially waived LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Flannigan-Fowles, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in 2024 as well.

The 49ers elected to cut him loose last year and he caught on with the Giants on a one-year deal. The Bills signed him to a contract in May but placed him on injured reserve in August.

In 2025, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.