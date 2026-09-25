Patriots Placed LB Quintayvious Hutchins On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots officially placed LB Quintayvious Hutchins on injured reserve on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hutchins, 23, is from Bessemer, Alabama, but attended Boston College for several seasons before being selected in the seventh round by the Patriots in the 2026 Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,502,096 rookie contract that includes a $122,096 signing bonus.

In 2026, Hutchins has appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded three tackles.