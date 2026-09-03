Giants RB Cam Skattebo Contemplated Retirement Following Ankle Injury

Giants RB Cam Skattebo‘s rookie year got off to a strong start but was cut short after eight games when he suffered a significant ankle injury.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Skattebo opened up on the injury. Coming into the league, he said he had a rule that he would retire if he suffered a major injury. Skattebo admitted he definitely considered retiring about a month into his recovery, but he ultimately couldn’t walk away after only getting half a season under his belt.

Skattebo said he used the recovery time to help find himself as a player and a person because of all the downtime. He’s back entirely focused on football now at full health, and he feels the outside stressors are minimized because of how he utilized his time away from the game.

Skattebo, 24, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.