Chiefs Host 10 Players For Workouts

The Kansas City Chiefs officially hosted 10 players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

TE Rivaldo Fairweather WR Xavier Gipson TE Cody Hardy TE Tre’ McKitty TE Tyler Moore TE Thomas Odukoya WR Cam Ross DT Jay Toia DB Larry Worth LB Taurean York

Odukoya, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived after his rookie camp and stuck around on Tennessee’s practice squad before getting waived in October 2025. He caught on with New England’s practice squad for the rest of the season shortly after.

In 2024, Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans.

McKitty, 27, was a one-year starter at Georgia after transferring from Florida State. He only played four games in 2020 due to injury and opting out of the bowl game.

The Chargers took McKitty with pick No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,785,850 contract that included a $840,618 signing bonus.

He was in the third year of that contract when he was released in October. He caught on with the Bills on the practice squad and signed a futures deal for the 2024 season before being released during roster cuts. The Browns signed him late in the year and brought him back on a futures deal for 2025 but cut him in June of last year. He caught on with the Texans in August of last year, but was cut after a week.

The Commanders signed him last month, but only lasted a few weeks in Washington.

For his career, McKitty has appeared in 34 games, all with the Chargers, and caught 16 passes on 26 targets for 117 yards.