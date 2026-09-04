AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders enters the season as the team’s primary backup behind Deshaun Watson. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports cites an anonymous NFL front office staffer who thinks Sanders being unable to beat Watson for the starting job is “probably telling,” given Watson hasn’t played since 2024.

“Him not even being able to beat out Deshaun is probably telling,” the staffer said.

Regarding Sanders being a possible trade candidate, another front office staffer thinks his celebrity stature would be too much of a distraction.

“Do you really want to deal with that (especially with someone who’s not your starting quarterback)?” the staffer said.

Zenitz cites NFL sources who still see “clear weaknesses” in Sanders’ game beyond his arm strength, noting that he holds the ball too long and is a “slow processor at times.”

Zenitz also reports that sources were critical of Sanders’ preparation at different points in 2025 and referenced that he was “challenging to manage at times.”

Ravens

Heading into his first year running an offense with QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens OC Declan Doyle touched on balancing structure with the improvisation that makes Jackson great. He feels Jackson has done a great job marrying the two, and explained that they urge Jackson to start making magic happen.

“I think Lamar Jackson has done a really good job of buying into what we are asking of him. The footwork, the eyes, the timing… There are still things that we are cleaning up in that regard with the first play,” Doyle said, via the team’s YouTube.

“You get through one, two, three [reads]… All right, you might get to four and five, but really as that play breaks down, that is when you can go create [plays].”

Doyle was clear: they don’t just want uncharted chaos; they want calculated decisions on when to improvise.

“You do not want that to be like a fire drill when you take off. You want it to be calculated.”

Steelers

The Steelers cut loose LB Elandon Roberts as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit. Pittsburgh HC Mike McCarthy said a lot went into the decision and mentioned that special-teams contributions played a factor.

“Number one, an outstanding player. He came here late. He’s definitely up to his reputation. You know, I enjoyed him while he was here. I wish him the best of luck. But there’s a lot of things that go into those final decisions. You know, special teams is usually a big part of that once you get passed through the first 11 or 12 going out on the field, offense and defense,” McCarthy said, via Nick Farabaugh.