AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

It’s easy to forget that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be turning 30 this season, prompting reporters to ask him how long he plans to keep playing. Burrow reassured them that he plans to play for as long as he possibly can.

“I used to think I didn’t want to play very long,” Burrow told Albert Breer of SI.com. “And now I’m like, ‘I’m just going to go until I can’t do it anymore. This is fun to do. What the hell else would I do?’ I used to want to go and maybe play a different sport after a couple of Super Bowls, but now I’m like, ‘I’m just going to play until I can’t.’”

Browns

Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett said it was a bittersweet moment to get the news that he was being traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles.

“Shock? That fact, uh, this actually happened… Joy, disappointment,” Garrett said, via Browns Wire. “Yeah, it was a bit of everything. I was joyful for a new opportunity, going to a new place, in which, you know, it’s a great football team. A great organization. You know, being able to challenge for a Super Bowl…walk into a contender team. Disappointment for… the fact that, I feel like I let myself down, as far as, you know, my time in Cleveland, not being able to achieve as much as I wanted to at the team level.”

Steelers

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the team didn’t opt to trade QB Mason Rudolph this off-season because they didn’t receive any offers that made sense for them.

“The Steelers, I think all along, we knew they liked Howard and Allar, Aaron [Rodgers] is the starter,” Schefter said, via Steelers Wire. “The question was around Rudolph. They didn’t get anything, in offer-wise, that was worth doing. And they like Mason Rudolph as a player, so they’re not just gonna give up on him right now. It just doesn’t make sense. You hold on to him.“