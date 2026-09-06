Patriots Withdrew Claims On Three Players During Roster Cuts

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots put in claims on five players during roster cutdowns but elected to withdraw their claim on three.

New England was awarded TE Cameron Latu (Eagles) and LB Darius Muasau (Giants) on the wire. Reiss says they also put in claims on LB Erick Hunter (Lions), LB Jamal Hill (Texans) and LB Shaka Heyward (Bengals), too, but withdrew them after getting Muasau.

The Patriots ultimately signed Hunter to the active roster after a spot freed up. Heyward and Hill returned to the practice squad in Cincinnati and Houston, respectively.

Heyward, 26, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent two years on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster in December 2024.

He is a cousin of Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and TE Connor Heyward.

In 2025, Heyward appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 16 total tackles.