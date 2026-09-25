AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel, Jets, Patriots

Jets

The Jets were stuffed on a fourth-and-one run out of shotgun late in the fourth quarter of a tied game in Week 2’s loss to the Packers. New York OC Frank Reich defended his play call and is fine living with the results of what he felt was the best play in that spot.

“The bottom line is I’m always going to call what I think is the best play in that moment,” Reich said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “And that’s what I did in the game. When it doesn’t work out, it’s, sure, you’re upset about it. You think, ‘Ah, maybe I should have called something else.’ Because it didn’t work. But you’ve got to live with the results. I’m comfortable and confident in the calls that we called.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel wasn’t too thrilled when asked if the offense was too careful.

“Again, these are questions that I would like to answer on Monday,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “I think I was willing to do that. The focus has got to be on Jacksonville and our performance. Whether it’s the pendulum — it’s being decisive in everyone’s play, but it’s certainly magnified with the quarterback. So being decisive, believing in what you see. Again, that’s what we ask all our players to do is prepare to try to play fast and aggressively and make great decisions. So, yeah, we could always say, ‘Man, we should have let that one rip,’ or ‘We’ve got to make a better decision.’ Ultimately, it’s his responsibility to be able to distribute the football as quickly and decisively as possible in the places that it’s supposed to go, continue not to force things and try to just create a next play on every single play.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye said he’s ready to turn the page and is looking forward to next Sunday.

“One of the best things about getting new chances every week is having to let the other ones go,” Maye said. “That’s one of the best things about this sport and playing this position. You’ve got to let plays go, and you want to be attacking the next play, learning from the ones in the past and getting after the next one. So, I definitely think, this job, it’s hard to play this position when you’re thinking about a lot of different things, and you are going to be regardless. It’s going to be natural to think about motions, fronts, defenses, what our guys are doing, route concept and what they’re doing versus the play we have up. So, just thinking and trying to be instinctive. That’s one of the best things I learned in college is to be instinctive and try to play as fast as you can back there.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was critical of their offensive playcalling in Week 2’s win over the Steelers, but also pointed out that sometimes their players don’t execute when they have the correct call.

“There’s plays where they’re dog [expletive] calls and the players make a play. There’s good calls, and the guys don’t make a play,” Vrabel said, via PatriotsWire. “You have to watch every play. Like there will be a X play run—I’ll watch every 20-yard gain—and it’s either a guy making a play or there’s a holding call that they miss. And that’s what it is. I think the easy thing is to say, ‘Well, that’s a terrible play call or the guy should’ve done better.’ Fellas, we have to be able to get into a rhythm.”