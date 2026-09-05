NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Broderick Jones, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

David Blough enters his first season as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator. Washington HC Dan Quinn said Blough has the “it” factor and is making an effort to “stress him out” at practice in hopes of developing him.

“There are certain people who have that ‘it’ factor. He does,” Quinn said, via Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. “And so the best way I can help support is to stress him out here at practice. I’m trying to do that every day, not just to the players, but to the staff as well.”

Blough’s goal as their new coordinator is to build their system around QB Jayden Daniels and have it stand for years to come.

“Our hope was that 10 years from now we built something so strong that whoever is coming here to coach Jayden is running Jayden’s offense,” Blough said. “It’s all built around this young man who’s the centerpiece of this organization. Tom Brady ran the same offense for 20 years. That was our goal. We don’t want him switching terminology and verbiage ever again.”

As for Daniels’ focus in 2026, the quarterback mentioned that he’s trying to go through his “pre-set process” to decipher defenses.

“You gotta have a general idea, like, this is my key defender on this concept, this is what they could be in possibly,” Daniels said. “You’re not gonna have all the answers to the test, right? You don’t wanna go out there and chase ghosts. You still gotta react and play ball. You gotta do your pre-set process, you have to go through your rolodex and stuff that they could do from your film study. Those guys get paid money to get sacks and blitz and all that, so you have that half-second of, ‘Oh shoot, I don’t know what’s going on,’ type of moment. You might turn around and somebody might be right there. But the more you do it, the more you rep it, the more comfortable you get with it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OT Broderick Jones, who was traded from Pittsburgh, believes one of the main reasons why he struggled was because he had to continue bouncing between left and right tackle.

“For me, I would just say bouncing around, just not being able to get my feet set,” Jones said, via Steelers Wire. “That was a challenge for me. Coming in, hopefully I can stick to one side. Compete for that, get comfortable, get familiar with it, get familiar with who I’ll be playing next to and go from there.”

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton told reporters he was unbothered by his name coming up in roster-bubble chatter, as remaining unfazed is part of him consistently being mentioned in the rumor mill.

“It’s not the first time, probably won’t be the last time,” Slayton said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I really don’t pay it too much of mind, honestly. I just take it day by day… At the end of the day, you control what you can control and let the rest fall where it may.”