Tucker Kraft Returned To 11-on-11, Hoping For New Contract By Week 1

Packers TE Tucker Kraft was recently activated from the PUP list and returned to practice on July 31st, though he was limited to individual drills as he worked back from a torn ACL.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Kraft returned to the 11-on-11 portions of practice on Sunday for the first time since the injury, where he caught all five passes thrown to him, including a touchdown.

Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026, and he has previously talked about wanting to remain with Green Bay for his entire career.

On Sunday, Kraft was asked about an extension and was clear he would like to get one done before the season starts. However, Kraft said he never considered sitting out of team portions of practice until he got a new deal.

“That’s the goal,” Kraft said. “I think we’re a different team when I’m out on the field and I think that’s obvious. I think everyone in this organization, every fan knows that, without sounding arrogant.”

“I’ve kinda gone through life, just taking things blow by blow, assuming things will always just work out in the end. So me, the preparation, the sacrifices I’ve made to be here right now, I’m just going to continue to assume that it’s all going to work out for me.”

Kraft, 25, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kraft as the news becomes available.