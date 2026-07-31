Packers Activate TE Tucker Kraft From PUP List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they have activated TE Tucker Kraft off their Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday, per Weston Hodkiewicz.

Kraft suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 of last season and has been rehabbing his season-ending injury.

Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie contract and indicated during a recent interview that he would like to finish his career in Green Bay.

“My goal is I want to play for this organization my entire career. I feel like I was spoiled to be drafted here. My agent and the team will handle those talks and you guys will know eventually,” Kraft said, via Hodkiewicz.

Kraft wouldn’t elaborate when asked if he wants a new contract before the start of the season, per Matt Schneidman.

The tight end said he’s confident that he was the best tight end in the NFL when he tore his ACL in Week 9, per Schneidman. 49ers TE George Kittle is currently the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, averaging $19.1 million per year.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters back in February that they plan to have extension talks with the tight end and his representatives in the near future. At the time, Gutekunst said they’ve already been in contact with Kraft’s camp and explained how the organization feels about him.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.