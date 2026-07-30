NFC Notes: Kyle Shanahan, Aaron Donald, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LB Fred Warner is thankful that HC Kyle Shanahan is okay following a serious car accident and knows that his coach is ready to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Mandy, Kyle’s wife, let me and my wife know about the incident,” Warner said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And of course, my first reaction was just trying to make sure everybody was good, everybody was OK. I mean, it’s scary. Any type of car accident, you just never know what the severity of it is, but luckily everybody seems to be on the up-and-up and doing well. So, just super blessed in that way.”

“I know he can’t stay away,” Warner added. “I know he’s given up his duties for a little bit, but that guy’s obsessed with ball, so of course he’s going to be around. I know Kyle’s just itching to be back, and there’s no rush. This thing just keeps rolling, business as usual. It was unfortunate, but he’s good, everybody’s good.”

49ers GM John Lynch on WR Brandon Aiyuk : “He is not on our 90-man roster and I am going to focus on the guys here. So I have nothing more to say on that.” (Vic Tafur)

on WR : “He is not on our 90-man roster and I am going to focus on the guys here. So I have nothing more to say on that.” (Vic Tafur) 49ers RB Jordan James suffered a fractured rib on Monday and will miss some time, while S Malik Mustapha will also be out due to a hamstring issue. (Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett admitted that he wasn’t up to speed on the playbook when asked.

“Oh, hell no,” he said, via ESPN. “I got a long way to go. I mean, I’m willing to put the work in. Obviously, after this night of sleep that I do get, I’ll go back to three hours of sleep for work purposes now. But it’s training camp. We’re all learning. It’s first time in this offense. So, I’m not naive to understand that it’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Brissett is confident that he’ll be able to pick up the playbook quickly as an 11-year veteran.

“I think that’s what gave me even more confidence in myself is knowing that I’ve been through so many different phases of this thing of football that I knew once the business got handled, you know what I mean. Now, the football is the football,” Brissett said. “I know [I’ll] take care of that. And I had no doubt that I’m going to put the work in. I think that’s the reason why we did get a deal done because they knew I would get the work done, and I think my teammates understood that. And obviously Coach LaFleur doesn’t know me as well, but somebody told him that I’ll do the work.”

Brissett added that the reaction from his teammates after he signed a reworked contract meant everything to him.

“I think that’s the ultimate reward in this game is your respect from your teammates,” Brissett said. “I don’t even know if reward is [the right word], more so the currency is the respect and the recognition from your teammates. I think that’s what I mean. I kind of pride myself on and really that’s the only thing I really value. Contracts come and go, but your teammates and the people that you go to work with and the ones that want to go to bat for you, I think that’s what matters the most.”

Rams

Aaron Donald‘s possible return to the Rams remains an ongoing topic as we wage through training camp. When asked about Donald, HC Sean McVay said the defensive lineman is being “very diligent” and is going through a strict regimen to see if he’s capable of playing at a high level.

“He’s very diligent,” McVay said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Anything he does, he does all-in. And so he’s going through a very strict, regimented process that’s similar to what he did when he played. If he feels good, then you guys know he’s going to be ready to rock. … We’ll see how his body’s responding to some of the training and the way he puts himself through the paces to know what it looks and feels like to be ready to take on what the rigors of an NFL season entail.”

In the end, McVay said it’s Donald’s decision about whether he will unretire and has earned their patience.

“But this is his decision. He’s earned the right to be able to do it on his terms. And that’s why I think you guys are seeing us take this approach. … But I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m not excited about the possibility of it.”

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he expected the Rams and WR Puka Nacua to get a long-term deal done at some point, though it doesn’t sound like it will happen right at the start of camp: “ Puka Nacua is one of the single very best players in the National Football League. At some point in time, the Rams absolutely are gonna want to re-sign him.”

Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he expected the Rams and WR to get a long-term deal done at some point, though it doesn’t sound like it will happen right at the start of camp: “ is one of the single very best players in the National Football League. At some point in time, the Rams absolutely are gonna want to re-sign him.” Schefter says the Rams want to see things stabilize a little bit with Nacua, with McAfee adding HC Sean McVay was talking with him every day during his stint in rehab this offseason.

was talking with him every day during his stint in rehab this offseason. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports that veteran QB Matthew Stafford will be limited in his practice schedule this offseason in order to keep him fresh ahead of the regular season.

will be limited in his practice schedule this offseason in order to keep him fresh ahead of the regular season. Barshop added that Stafford will miss the first and third days of the team’s practice block in training camp.

Seahawks