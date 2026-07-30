Seahawks Activate DT Deven Eastern From PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have activated DT Deven Eastern from the PUP list after he passed a physical.

Eastern, 23, is from Shakopee, Minnesota, and chose the University of Minnesota as a four-star recruit.

Seattle selected him with the No. 242 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Golden Gophers, Eastern appeared idn 45 games and recorded 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.