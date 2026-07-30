Falcons Signing LB Josh Woods

Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports the Falcons are signing LB Josh Woods to a contract.

In correspondence, the Falcons are releasing DT Ross Blacklock.

Woods, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.

Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals in 2023 and then spent the 2024 season on the Falcons’ practice squad before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Woods appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 14 total tackles.