Packers Activate G Aaron Banks, Among Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers officially activated G Aaron Banks and DT Nazir Stackhouse from the Physically Unable to Perform list and placed WR Brenden Rice on the Non-Football Injury list.

Banks was placed on the PUP list earlier this week, making it a quick turnaround. He’s been the Packers started guard the last four years.

Banks, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.1 million contract with the 49ers.

Banks played out his rookie deal with San Francisco and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers last offseason. Green Bay restructured his contract in March to reduces his $24.8 million cap hit. He’s due $7.7 million in base salary and a $9.5 million roster bonus that can be prorated.

In 2025, Banks appeared in 15 games for the Packers and started 14 times at guard.