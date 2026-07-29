Buccaneers Made Two Moves, Signed DT Travis Shaw

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed DT Travis Shaw to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay waived DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Shaw, 21, was a five-star recruit and a top national prospect when he committed to North Carolina. After three years in Chapel Hill, he transferred to Texas for his final collegiate season in 2025.

The Patriots signed Shaw to a contract this past May but cut him before camp.

During his four-year college career, Shaw recorded 68 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, no sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups in 50 career games.