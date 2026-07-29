BREAKING: Browns Signing S Grant Delpit To Three-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns and S Grant Delpit have agreed to terms on a three-year extension.

Schefter says the deal is worth $16 million a year, $48 million in total, with $35 million in guarantees. Delpit had previously been set to enter a contract year.

It’s the second big extension in as many days for the Browns, who locked up CB Denzel Ward on a new two-year pact yesterday.

Delpit, 27, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned two consecutive All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. The Browns selected him with the No. 44 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Delpit was in the final year of a four-year, $7,465,060 rookie contract with the Browns that included a $2,989,134 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $36 million extension.

He was once again entering the final year of his contract.

In 2025, Delpit appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.