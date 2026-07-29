Ravens Remove DT Nnamdi Madubuike From PUP List

According to Adam Schefter, Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike passed his physical and was removed from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday.

Baltimore placed Madubuike on the PUP last week, but Jeff Zrebiec reported it would only be for a short time.

Madubuike suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season. Zrebiec shared that he’s been cleared by independent spine and cervical doctors to return to the field and could be practicing as early as the following week.

Zrebiec did share that been cleared by independent spine and cervical doctors to return to the field and could be practicing as early as next week.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike in 2024 but then signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.