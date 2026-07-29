Eagles Placed OLB Jonathan Greenard On PUP List

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles have placed OLB Jonathan Greenard on the active/PUP list to start training camp after he strained his pec lifting weights.

Berman adds the team doesn’t expect him to be sidelined for long. He was a major trade acquisition this offseason to boost the team’s pass rush.

Players on the active injury lists still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If still on the list by roster cutdowns, they must miss the first four games.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

He had two years remaining on that deal when he was traded to the Eagles for two third-round picks and reworked his contract.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.