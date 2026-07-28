NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Tyler Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer hasn’t held back his Super Bowl aspirations for the upcoming season and year two as the team’s head coach. Dallas OL Tyler Smith echoed his coach’s thoughts and made his feelings known that a Super Bowl run is “extremely realistic” if they put the work in first and foremost.

“I think it’s extremely realistic,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I think if you put in the work and you do what you’re supposed to do, and you continue to attack it every day, like you’re supposed to attack it, you can be a champion.”

With questions looming about whether Smith will play guard or left tackle, he’s ready to play to his best potential wherever the team needs him.

“You know, we’ll see what happens. Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I’m gonna be at the best of my abilities.”

Eagles

The Eagles made the big decision to trade WR A.J. Brown this offseason and go into 2026 with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and first-rounder Makai Lemon as their top receivers. When asked about the group, HC Nick Sirianni called Smith a “special player,” and he’s capable of having more responsibilities this season.

“I think that I’m really excited about this receiver room. DeVonta Smith is just, he’s a special player that can continue to get even more targets…He’s so capable of doing even more, and he’s phenomenal, he is such a good football player,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman.

Regarding Wicks, Sirianni compared him to veteran WR Keenan Allen.

“Then ‘Tay Wicks has this great ability — gosh, there are so many similarities, and again, this is going to be a high praise statement and and I’m not saying he’s this guy, but gosh, he reminds me of Keenan Allen …with the way they are off the line of scrimmage, the way they are at the top of the route, with the way they are with the ball in their hands, he just really reminds me of him in that aspect.”

Sirianni added that Lemon can make contested catches, while WRs Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore are other players he’s admired over the years.

“Makai, obviously, we drafted him for a reason, where we drafted him. He has this ability to catch the football, and in tough situations,” Sirianni said. “I’ve liked Marquis Brown and Elijah Moore for a long time. I’ve really always admired their game of how they played, and it’s just been nice to see them. They have these really special traits. To have our third, fourth receiver be these guys. I’m really excited about this room.”

Giants

Jaxson Dart enters the second year of his career after emerging as the Giants’ starting quarterback as a rookie, resulting in 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 12 starts. New York’s new HC John Harbaugh has noticed how Dart is “obsessed” with becoming a great player and has the “it factor” as a leader.

“I don’t know about surprised, probably just impressed, probably more than anything. I do think he’s obsessed. I believe that he really, really wants to be good. He’s kind of got the it factor from a leadership standpoint because he’s respected by the guys,” Harbaugh said, via GiantsWire. “I mean, they just know how hard he works, and they know how much he cares, and they respect his talent, of course. He’s got a little juice, you know, he’s got some charisma.”

Harbaugh reiterated that he’s been impressed by Dart’s mindset for being so young in his career, comparing him to former greats like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning.

“He really cares about football,” Harbaugh said. “So, for him to be this young, have that kind of mindset. I don’t know if it surprises me because I think that the guys that have a chance to be great, I feel like the Bradys of the world, the Mannings of the world, you know, they, they were always like that probably from the beginning. I don’t think they had to learn that. They kind of had it probably maybe from high school on. And I kind of see that in Jaxson Dart. Now we’ll see what he does with it. You know, we’ll see, you know, we’ll see, like all of us, we’ll see how good we are. We’ll find out.”