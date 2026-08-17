Bills Worked Out Four Including DT Taven Bryan

The Buffalo Bills worked out four players on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire, including former first-round DT Taven Bryan.

The rest of the list included:

DB Tysheem Johnson DB Brandon Hill DB Hudson Clark

Bryan, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

Bryan had a stint with the Bengals in 2025 before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Bryan appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle and half a sack.