AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Joe Brady, Bills, Patriots

Bills

The Bills turned the ball over five times and had 10 penalties in Week 3 against the Chargers, but still overcame it to win 24-16. Bills HC Joe Brady said he felt like he learned a lot about his team by overcoming that adversity.

“I’d like to think that great teams don’t have to lose to learn, and, unfortunately, we had a lot of losing football today,” Brady said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But sometimes when people say, ‘Hey, you found a way to win,’ it can come across as the guys didn’t earn it. That’s not the case. They just kept playing. It’s like, ‘Hey, we might not have our fastball, but can we find a way and just keep digging, and keep playing and kind of roll with it?’ And I learned a lot about the guys in the fact that they were able to do that. It doesn’t have to be pretty. I will never remember the scores of these games. We just remember that we found a way to go 1–0.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel admitted he is concerned about his team after QB Drake Maye lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, for a total of six on the season so far. Vrabel shared with reporters what he was saying to Maye on the sideline during the disastrous performance.

“I try to talk to him about taking the ball and putting it where it’s supposed to go. . . . I think he knows what to do,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think we have to do it better. We all want to make plays, we just have to make good ones. And if it’s not there, we have to make a great decision. I think sometimes you can want it too badly, but we can’t force anything”

Patriots

Vrabel continued answering questions about Maye’s decision-making on Monday: “I think quarterbacks want to make plays. I think they want to throw touchdowns. I think sometimes when Greg and I go golfing, we really want to make a good score, right? Sometimes we’re so focused on it, we try to choke the life out of the golf club, and we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways. We need to stop trying to choke the life out of every single play. We need to relax. We need to settle in and go play football and not try to force things that aren’t there.” (Reiss)

Vrabel says he isn’t aware of any lingering shoulder problems for Maye dating back to the AFC Championship and doesn’t anticipate the shoulder being an issue moving forward. (Kyles)