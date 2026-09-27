AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Gabe Jacas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was fined $11,194 for unnecessary roughness.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn hasn’t had the best start in New York, but Lions HC Dan Campbell certainly misses him in Detroit.

“AG means the world to me. He’s one of my dearest friends because I know what he’s made of,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “One of the greatest days of my life was him getting that job, and one of the worst days of my life was him getting that job. Because you’re losing a little piece of you. That’s what he meant to me, and to us.”

Jets QB Geno Smith was fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Patriots

Patriots rookie pass rusher Gabe Jacas said that his high motor comes from being coached by his brother as a wrestler and football player from a young age.

“That really came from when I started wrestling — having that relentless mindset to not be denied,” Jacas said, via ESPN.com. “And also having my brother [Khaliq] as a coach. He coached me that at an early age — always run to the football, always having that motor. You never know what can happen if you run to the ball. Ever since then, running to the ball has been something that I do adamantly — just like last game, stuff like that happens.”