AFC Notes: Deone Walker, Jared Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Now with the Vikings as a defensive run game coordinator, former Bills defensive assistant Ryan Nielsen was present for Bills DT Deone Walker‘s “welcome-to-the-NFL” moments as a rookie. First, Walker encountered Ravens RB Derrick Henry. But then, Nielsen helped Walker dig deep and find his confidence.

“Second half, he went out and played his ass off,” Nielsen said of Walker, via The Athletic. “He was confident. He knew he belonged. From then on, it was a different person between the lines.”

“They’ve got a special one there,” Nielsen added. “You’re going to see that guy sign multiple contracts at that place. You don’t want guys like that to leave your building. He’s going to be the only person that holds him back because he can be one of the greats. This kid can be as good as he wants to be.”

The Bills are listing WR D.J. Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (ankle) as questionable, but HC Joe Brady said they will remain game-time decisions along with DT Ed Oliver (hip). (Garafolo)

Jets

The Jets currently have the league’s top-ranked defense through the first two weeks of the season. New York DT Jowon Briggs said he’s been emphasizing attacking the ball carrier instead of just hitting the quarterback like he was last season.

“There’s definitely been an emphasis on that [attacking the ball carrier] throughout the year,” Briggs said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “For me, especially last year, one of my coaches made the point ‘you’re hitting the quarterback, but you’re not even being ball aware.’ And I just go back to know the vivid one in my head on the goal line. [Against Miami] Tua [Tagovailoa] winds up to throw the ball. I’m in my rush. I’m going from behind, and I’m just thinking about hitting him, getting him down. Right, I hit him. He throws the ball. Still a touchdown.”

Jets DT Harrison Phillips thinks they can become a “feared defense” and that they are always targeting the ball.

“We feel like we can be a feared defense and a feared team,” Phillips said. “We’re attacking that football whether it’s through pass deflection or taking it out of runner’s hands, special teams included in that too, we’re always trying to attack.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said TE Mason Taylor is out for Week 3. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Patriots C Jared Wilson struggled with his pass protection in Week 2’s win over the Steelers. New England HC Mike Vrabel is confident that Wilson can block better on passing downs, but also praised his success in the run.

“I think Jared, that wasn’t one of Jared’s better games yesterday,” Vrabel said, via PatriotsWire. “There were some times where we have to hold up in the middle and pass rush, but I also know that sometimes, when we break those runs and he’s at the second level and getting guys covered up, that he’s at the point of those attacks as well. So, I think he can protect better. I know he can protect better. I’ve seen him protect better. But they also had a lot of really good, nice blocks when we ran the football, broke through there and were able to get to the second level.”