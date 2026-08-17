Giants Signing LB Chandler Martin To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants are signing LB Chandler Martin to a one-year deal.

It’s worth noting Martin spent last year with HC John Harbaugh in Baltimore, and he’s recently been cleared from ACL surgery, per Schefter.

Martin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis following the 2025 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He was on and off the active roster until catching on with the Eagles in March. Philadelphia cut him, re-signed him, then cut him again in June.

In 2025, Martin appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.