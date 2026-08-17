Vikings Signing OLB Kenny Dyson

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Vikings are signing OLB Kenny Dyson to a contract.

The Vikings announced they have waived OLB Arden Walker in a corresponding move.

Dyson, 25, caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in May of 2024. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

From there, Dyson re-signed to a futures deal last offseason and spent the year on the practice squad. He was waived in May last year and spent the 2026 season with the UFL Houston Gamblers.

In 2026, Dyson appeared in 10 games with the UFL Houston Gamblers and recorded 27 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.